Tiruppavai Seva held at Venkateshwara shrine

Chandanagar: To mark the New Year, and following the tradition of Tirumala Tirupati shrine, Tiruppavai Seva programmes like 'Suprabhata Seva', 'Salagramarchana', were conducted on a grand scale in the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple complex here on Wednesday.

Temple's chief archaka Sudarsanam Satya Sai and committee members conducted the seva and archana in the early morning hours. Visitors numbering 5,000-6,000 got deity's darshan in the morning and offered a 125-kg flower decoration during Tiruppavai. This was distributed to the devotees as 'prasadam'.

Devotees from not only local areas but also from various places in Hyderabad made a bee line to the temple. About a thousand devotees took part in the morning special archanas, which continued up to the afternoon.