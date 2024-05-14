Live
TMREIS school principal dies during election duty
Hyderabad: A principal of the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) school who was on election duty died reportedly following a cardiac arrest at a polling station in Red Hills on Monday.
The deceased, S Narsimha, was deputed for polling-related work at booth number 151 in Red Hills of Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment. He complained of uneasiness and collapsed at the polling station. He died before medical assistance could be arranged. The police shifted the body to a mortuary.
