TMREIS students excel in Inter public exam

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) has said that 19 junior colleges of TMREIS scored 100 per cent in the Intermediate Public Examinations. According to TMREIS, as many as 121 junior colleges, which were upgraded during the academic year 2021-22, from which the first batch of students passed with a good percentage of results.

S Harika, a student of Jagtial girls-1 came out with flying colors scoring 465 out of 470 marks in her first year exam. She narrated the challenges she faced during her journey, after she lost her parents at a young age. Harika has always been interested in software and decided to pursue her career in it. She is keen on becoming a software engineer," according to B Shafiullah, TMREIS secretary.

He said parents and students thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for establishing minority residential junior colleges in the State, particularly for girls under the KG-PG mission. This was made possible because of the support of the State government. He said that as part of the professional development programme, the TMREI Society is providing intensive coaching to students for competitive examinations in JEE/IIT, NEET, EAMCET, CLAT, NDA, CA, CPT for getting admission in premier institutions.

Minister for Minority Welfare Koppula Eshwar and adviser to the government (minorities welfare) and president of TMREIS A K Khan congratulated the students, parents and principals and the staff for their hard work and efforts in achieving good results. The results are also far above the State average.