Tobacco vendors eyeing educational institutions for sale: Study

Hyderabad: According to a study revealed, tobacco companies were selling, advertising and offering free tobacco products around educational institutions in the Telangana State.

A total of 885 points of sale was identified selling tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutes in India including 50 in Telangana. These were found to be displaying cigarettes, bidis and smokeless tobacco products near candies and sweets at the eye level of children. They were selling single-stick cigarettes and offering free/ discounted tobacco products to school children. Bhavna Mukhopadhyay, Chief Executive, Voluntary Health Association of India said, "5,500 children began consuming tobacco daily in India and consequently became addicted.

It's critical to make sure we strengthen our laws and penalty provisions to deter tobacco companies from selling and advertising their addictive products to our children and youth". A total of 50 educational institutions were investigated for this study using a mobile app in Telangana. The association official said that the key findings revealed that 98 per cent of points of sale displayed tobacco products at the eye level of a child (about 1 meter high). 88 per cent sale displayed cigarettes in a way that concealed mandated health warning labels. 100 per cent sale displayed cigarettes near candies and sweets to attract children. Around 64 per cent of the point of sale investigated had posters displayed as advertisements. Point of sale also investigated billboards, LED screens, illuminated displays, tobacco company brand color as advertising. The association demanded the government to amend COTPA 2003 act to protect children and youth from falling prey to the menace of tobacco.