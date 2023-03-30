Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: Defying the orders issued by Ministry of Defence (MoD) to remove check posts and stop collecting toll tax in Cantonment limits six months a ago, Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) authorities are still collecting toll tax from the autos, four wheelers and vehicles carrying goods in the limits. As per the SCB officials, if the toll tax counters gets close, then board will lose up to Rs 10 crore per year. Read More

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police on Wednesday announced a crackdown on troll channels online and booked 20 cases. According to police, it has been observed that some youth are posting 'objectionable, defamatory and insulting content' with morphed videos against some public representatives with the intention to increase their subscribers and TRP rating, thereby earning money. Such acts by them attract various penal sections under IPC and Information Technology Act. Police said to increase their subscribers and likes, accused sometimes are posting content that even harms the basic 'modesty' of women.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Wednesday inaugurated an health camp for accredited women journalists working in print and electronic media. Speaking on this occasion, the CS said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has resolved to provide women with a complete health profile by conducting free health check-ups camps for women across the state. She said this health camp is being started as per the direction of State MA&UD Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: To avert any possibility of untoward incident in the parts of Old City, the police officials draped the structures like mosques, dargahs and chillas on the routes of Sri Ram Navami Shoba Yatra procession. The mosques and dargahs in areas like Siddiamber Bazar, Afzal Gunj, Begum Bazar, Gowlipura have been draped with a cloth.

Hyderabad: Motorists travelling through National Highways and ORR in Hyderabad said they were angry about the indiscriminate increase in toll fees announced by the NHAI. The residents of the area complained that they were forced to pay around Rs 160 just for entering and exiting their homes. Residents' welfare associations (RWAs) also vented on social media site Twitter, accusing the government of inaction and lack of concern towards the common man. Moreover, the cab drivers said, "No promised amenities have come up in all the stretches maintained by NHAI," said Shaik Salauddin, a Taxi drivers' union leader.




