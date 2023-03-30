Hyderabad: CS inaugurates 10-day medical camp for women journalists

Hyderabad: Telangana State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Wednesday inaugurated an health camp for accredited women journalists working in print and electronic media.

Speaking on this occasion, the CS said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has resolved to provide women with a complete health profile by conducting free health check-ups camps for women across the state. She said this health camp is being started as per the direction of State MA&UD Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

She stated as a result of free health check-ups, women journalists have an opportunity to get free health checkup.

She suggested that women journalists should utilize this opportunity and expressed her happiness that women journalists were also included in the programme.

The Telangana State was already leading in the country having a low maternal and child mortality rate.

Government is conducting comprehensive health programmes like KCR Kit, eye tests (KantiVelugu) and free health camps for the welfare of the people, she said that in the first phase of the KantiVelugu programme free eye checkups were done for 1.5 crore people out of which 45 lakh people were distributed free spectacles. She said that in the second phase, the government has decided to conduct more eye camps and cover 1.7 crore people.

She advised the women journalists to take advantage of this ten-day free medical camp for accredited women journalists. Information and Public Relations Commissioner and Special Chief Secretary to Municipal Administration and Urban Development Arvind Kumar, Medical Health Secretary SAM Rizvi, Health Commissioner Sweta Mohanty, I&PR Department Director Rajamouli were also present.