Hyderabad Police crackdown on troll channels; 20 cases booked

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police on Wednesday announced a crackdown on troll channels online and booked 20 cases. According to police, it has been observed that some youth are posting 'objectionable, defamatory and insulting content' with morphed videos against some public representatives with the intention to increase their subscribers and TRP rating, thereby earning money. Such acts by them attract various penal sections under IPC and Information Technology Act. Police said to increase their subscribers and likes, accused sometimes are posting content that even harms the basic 'modesty' of women.

"We have registered about 20 cases against the owners/uploaders of various trolling channels, which are spreading objectionable, defamatory, and insulting morphed videos against various public representatives. We have traced eight persons and taken necessary legal action against them," said a senior police officer.

Most of these 'trollers' are young men between the age of 20 to 30 years who are either studying or have dropped out from their courses. "Such attraction and craze of trolling in the long term can lead to and promote indecency and encourage lawlessness among youth," said the police.

Police booked cases against the TrollerKurradu @trollerkurradu4308 owned by Attada Srinivasa Rao (Vizianagaram), Massabbayi @MrMassabbayi owned by Sirasani Manikanta (YSR Kadapa), Yankamma Trolls owned by Baddanj Sravan (Nizamabad), Telugu Trolls News owned by Motam Srinu (Warangal), Chimtu Trolls owned by PerakaNagavenkata Jyothi Kiran (Krishna), Team of Trolling Banthipuvvu Trolls owned by Vadluri Naveen (Jagityal), Chandu Trolls owned by Bolli Chandrashekar (Karimnagar), Chevilopuvvu owned by Billa Srikanth (YSR Kadapa) were traced and section 41(A) notices were issued to them.

The police warned all the owners/uploaders of the trolling channels not to indulge in any type of such trolls/memes, which are outrageous, abusive, and indecent to women or any individual.