Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao unveiled the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at Punjagutta Circle here on Friday. KT Rama Rao was accompanied by Ministers Koppula Eshwar, Mahmood Ali, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MLA Danam Nagender, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi and other corporators. Read More

2. Hyderabad: Following the begin of the last Ashra of Ramzan, the buzz of shopping in markets and shopping malls Eid shopping is picking up momentum. People are thronging malls and markets after Iftar and are continuing shopping till dawn. Women and children are enjoying the signature hustle and bustle of the Eid the most as they are seen in larger proportion at stalls, shops, malls and markets. Read More

3. Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police arrested a 30-year-old man on charges of attempting to rape a woman on Friday. The accused was identified as Lalit Sehgal from Jubilee Hills who works as guitarist for a popular pub in the area. Read More

4. Hyderabad: India is predominantly land of agriculture and harvests hold great relevance in our culture and cuisine plays important role to play in almost all celebrations. That is why the spring harvest season is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour by various communities under different names in different parts of the country. - Bihu in Assam, Lohri and Baisakhi in Punjab, Vishu in Kerala, and Puthandu in Tamil Nadu. People pray for the fertility of the soil and celebrate the harvest. Read More

5. Hyderabad: Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar, the Architect of Indian Constitution, participated in the "Green India Challenge" by planting a sapling in Begumpet. The founder of the Green India Challenge and Rajya Sabha member, Joginpally Santosh Kumar, accompanied him. Prakash appreciated Santosh Kumar's efforts to continue the inspiration of his grandfather, who mandated everyone to plant a sapling before meeting him. Read More



