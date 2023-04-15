Hyderabad: KTR unveils Ambedkar statue at Punjagutta Circle

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao unveiled the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at Punjagutta Circle here on Friday.

KT Rama Rao was accompanied by Ministers Koppula Eshwar, Mahmood Ali, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MLA Danam Nagender, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi and other corporators.

Recollecting the services of Dr B R Ambedkar for the country, Minister KT Rama Rao said that if Ambedkar was not born, there would be no Telangana and the Telangana State was formed because of the Indian Constitution drafted by B R Ambedkar. He said it was a revolutionary decision taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for the launch of Dalit Bandu scheme in Telangana and thousands of the Dalit community people were reaping benefits under the scheme.

The Minister said that as the Telangana Secretariat new building was named after B R Ambedkar, the Union Government should also name the new Parliament building after Ambedkar.