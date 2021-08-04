Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist PV Sindhu receives warm welcome in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Olympic winner PV Sindhu received warm welcome on her return to Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International airport as she claimed a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics 2021. Minister Srinivas Goud, Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar, Shamshabad DCP Prakash Reddy welcomed PV Sindhu at the airport.



Sindhu and her coach Park Tae-sang were felicitated by Ajay Singhania, general secretary of Badminton Association of India (BAI) when they arrived at New Delhi in the morning.



The 26-year-old, who won silver medal at Rio Olympics five years ago has defeated China's He Bing Jiao winning the bronze medal in the game on August 1. She is the second Indian and first women athlete in the country to win two Olympic medals.



Following her victory, the Andhra Pradesh government announced Rs 30 lakh cash reward on her achievement. While leaving for Tokyo, the Telangana government gave her Rs 5 lakh as incentive.

