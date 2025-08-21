Tomato Prices Soar in Hyderabad: Rates Touch ₹70 Amid Crop Damage

Tomato prices are pinching the pockets of people as rates have skyrocketed in the past few days. The current price of tomatoes in Hyderabad is between ₹50 and ₹70 per kg. Similarly, in districts, prices are almost the same, with only a small difference of around ₹10 up or down.

According to traders, the recent rains damaged the crop and caused a sharp rise in prices. Continuous rainfall has led to low yields, reducing supply and pushing prices higher across Telangana.

The situation is forcing people to look for alternatives to tomatoes. However, many say tomatoes are essential since they are used in almost every dish prepared at home.

Traders also expect prices to rise further in the coming days. In rural areas, tomato prices are currently between ₹30 and ₹45 per kg.