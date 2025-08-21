Live
- No Hasaranga as Sri Lanka name 16-member squad for ODIs against Zimbabwe
- Uncertainty clouds Europe's security guarantees for Ukraine, warns expert
- Hyderabad Traffic Update: Slow Movement on Banjara Hills MRC Road No. 12 Amid CC Road Works
- Odisha CM Majhi calls for global collaboration to ensure peaceful human-elephant coexistence
- Jeffrey Sachs slams Trump’s India tariffs, calls them ‘stupidest move’ in US foreign policy
- CBSE Cluster IX Volleyball: Millennium, Pune storm into last-four stage
- Kerala CPI legislator Vazhoor Soman passes away after collapsing post party meeting
- Punjab CM orders special 'girdawari' to assess crop loss in floods
- FHRAI seeks 5 pc GST with input tax credit for tourism sector
- Kerala police probe e-cigarette bomb threats at Kozhikode, Kottayam collectorates
Tomato Prices Soar in Hyderabad: Rates Touch ₹70 Amid Crop Damage
Tomato prices in Hyderabad have jumped to ₹50–₹70 per kg after heavy rains damaged crops, leading to low supply. Rural prices range from ₹30–₹45. Traders warn of further hikes as demand stays high.
Tomato prices are pinching the pockets of people as rates have skyrocketed in the past few days. The current price of tomatoes in Hyderabad is between ₹50 and ₹70 per kg. Similarly, in districts, prices are almost the same, with only a small difference of around ₹10 up or down.
According to traders, the recent rains damaged the crop and caused a sharp rise in prices. Continuous rainfall has led to low yields, reducing supply and pushing prices higher across Telangana.
The situation is forcing people to look for alternatives to tomatoes. However, many say tomatoes are essential since they are used in almost every dish prepared at home.
Traders also expect prices to rise further in the coming days. In rural areas, tomato prices are currently between ₹30 and ₹45 per kg.