Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. Hyderabad: Liquor stores and wine shops are allowed to stay open till midnight, according to a memo issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on December 20





2. Several projects specifically aimed at ensuring a steady supply of drinking water to households and also to address the possible future demands in the State's capital in the coming decades, were taken up by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) in 2022.





3. HAML on Wednesday informed that five engineering consortiums have qualified for Airport Metro General Consultant (GC) bids.





4. Demands Centre to allocate huge budget for strengthening State handloom sector and also at least Rs 900 crore for the Kakatiya Mega Textiles Park (KMTP) coming up in Warangal





5. "GHMC's Swachh auto trolleys are not being used as many of them are not even in a position to be repaired, others have developed snags and the rest are being used for other purposes," said Mohammed Ahmed, TDP, GHMC minority cell vice-president



























