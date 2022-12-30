Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. In its commitment to Nation building, the under the aegis of Southern Command has planned a mega outreach campaign to 75 remote villages across India including Telangana on December 30





2. After being neglected for several years, centuries-old Qutb Shahi Badshahi Ashoorkhana will be restored





3. Hyderabad: In view of New Year Eve's celebrations on Saturday, the Cyberabad police has announced traffic restrictions in its limits.





4. Hotels, clubs, pubs, resorts and other event organising venues have amped up for the weekend party and are welcoming 2023 with special sets, DJs, renowned artists, celebrities, decorations while minding the police guidelines Police in all the tri-Commissionerates will be keeping a tight vigil and will also ensure the celebration of a 'Drug-free New Year revelry'





5. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to begin a probe in a day or two into BRS MLAs' poaching attempt case following Telangana High Court order entrusting the investigation to the Central agency.



























