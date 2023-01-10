Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. TPCC President & MP Revanth Reddy on Monday submitted a memorandum to DGP Anjani Kumar and requested him to take action against the BRS leaders who assaulted Congress workers and some tribal people at Shainpet village under Binijapally mandal of Nagarkurnool district.





2. The US ambassador to India Beth Jones and US Consul-General in Hyderabad Jennifer Larson visited T-Hub here on Monday





3. The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) launched its own in-house packaged drinking water bottles on Monday by State Transport Minister, Puvvada Ajay Kumar.





4. Finance Minister Harish Rao said that the State Government was providing investment support to farmers Rythu Bandhu and free electricity





5. The Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association (TRSMA) in association with members of Project Bolo English is now planning to extend the project across all government schools and include spoken English as a subject in the curriculum from the next academic year Aims to improve spoken English among children from class 3 to class 10



























