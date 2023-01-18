Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy on Tuesday asked officials to ensure transfers and promotions of teachers across the State are done in a transparent manner





2. Hyderabad: The City police registered a criminal case against Bhagirath Sai, son of State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay, on charges of abusing and assaulting a fellow student on the Mahindra University campus on the city outskirts. A video of Bandi's son allegedly assaulting a student went viral on social media on Tuesday. Another video followed suit in which the victim narrated the incident.





3. Takes stock of poor maintenance and pathetic sanitary affair in the industrial institution





4. The film will be played in two languages that is Telugu and Hindi and the theme of this short films is 'effect on urbanisation on animals'





5. Ahead of the G-20 Working Group meetings to be held here from January 28 to June 17, the G-20 Security Coordination Committee meeting was held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Telangana Director-General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar.



























