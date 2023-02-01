Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. Following the news report published by The Hans India on January 19-'Dysfunctional streetlights throw many parts of city into darkness', the EESL clarified that they maintained 98 per cent streetlights across the city





2. BJP MLA from Goshamahal T Raja Singh on Tuesday lashed out at Mangalhat police for issuing a notice to him for making provocative and communally sensitive remarks at a public meeting held in Dadar area of Mumbai city on the January 29, 2023





3. Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday lashed out at the BRS MPs for boycotting the joint address of Parliament by President Droupadi Murmu on the first day of Budget session. He demanded their unconditional apology for insulting an Adivasi woman.





4. Hyderabad: In view of the prestigious Formula E race on February 11, traffic restrictions will be imposed around Hussainsagar lake in the city from February 5 onwards. Traffic will not be allowed on the Telugu Talli flyover to the Khairatabad flyover and Mint compound to IMAX.





5. Responding to the protests by the students at Osmania University on Monday, the Vice Chancellor Prof D Ravinder on Tuesday said that the eligibility tests for admission to PhD courses have been conducted as per the rules and University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines



























