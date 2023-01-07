Tourism changing very character of places of worship: Jain Sangh

Hyderabad: Do the nationwide protests to save Shri Sammed Shikarji bring forth the levels of trust in State governments handling places of worship?

Speaking to The Hans India, members of Sri Samast Andhra Pradesh Jain Sangh (SSAJS) which joined the protests, pointed out that the declaration of places of worship as tourism places strips their sanctity. It changes the very character of the place where a community holds it with highest esteem to their centuries-old traditions.

The Jarkhand government notified to develop the Sammed Sikharji, 150 km away from Ranchi, as a tourist spot.

The Centre has directed the Jharkhand government not to proceed with its decision.

However, it is not the decision of developing a tourist place, but how the respective State governments have been eying to use religious places of various native faith communities to turn into hubs to boost the economy. Also the decisions have been taken unilaterally without the consent of the communities invoking coercive State power, either the executive by way of giving a gazette notification or passing a legislation.

Members of SSAJS who joined the nationwide protests pointed out, "It is a place where 20 of the Jain Tirthankaras realised liberation.That makes it a sacred place of divinity for us. Earlier, similar attempts were made to declare the places of worship as tourist places at Hastinapur. But, what had happened as a consequence is horrible, " they argued. A protestor pointed out that when it comes to the Shikarji, we walk all the way up to the shrine and don't even spit on the ground en route. Also, we cover our mouths after entry into the temple, adding, "all these practices have been observed for hundreds of years." But, the places declared as tourist spots are abuzz with consumption of alcohol and all other practices against the faith of the community.

Manju Jain, a housewife along with her children at a protest rally organised by SSAJS on Thursday at Rajamahendravaram made it clear about her right. "It is our place of worship. Once allowed, they take over everything. They violate the sanctity and divinity and the traditions associated with our places of worship. We take care of even minutest of things while going to Sikharji. But when once it becomes a tourist place people would not hesitate go even with snacks in their hands to temple. We can't allow it," she says.

Ritesh Jagirdar of Hyderabad pointed out, "when the community is attached a sacred and divine quality to a temple, it should not be disturbed. Declaration of places of worship brings undesirable developments as it has happened earlier. Those regulating fails to check them, thus permanently turning a place of worship into entertainment and leisure spots," he rued.

Palak Jain and Reshmi, both of class VI, joined the protests opposing the Jharkhand government's notification. They claim, "governments can't make our places of worship into tourism spots. They have created hell at Hastinapur. We don't want similar things to happen at Sikharji.