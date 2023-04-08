TPCC State General Secretary claims BRS will disappear, as 300 join Congress

Rangareddy: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) State General Secretary, Veerlapalli Shankar,stated that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will disappear in the near future. On Friday, about 300 individuals from Wachya, Karnakunta, Mekyamgutta, and Guttavenki areas in Farooqnagar Mandal of Shadnagar Constituency joined the Congress party on a large scale under Shankar's leadership.

During the event, he spoke about the unfulfilled promises made by the BRS government in the last election, stating that the Congress party is certain to win the next assembly elections in the State. He further mentioned the significant development made for tribals during the Congress government, providing them with facilities like houses, lands, and reservations.

He expressed concern over the tribal hamlets being made separate Gram Panchayats without proper infrastructure, which he believes is taking away the dignity of the tribals. He promised that once the Congress comes to power in Telangana, farmers' loans up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived off. He also pledged to provide Rs 15,000 as investment assistance and Rs 12,000 financial assistance to landless and tenant farmers under Rythu Bharosa. The Congress party aims to link the employment guarantee scheme to agriculture and provide support to farmers while giving ownership rights to tribal farmers who are farming in fallow lands, he added.

The event was attended by senior Congress leaders, activists, and other individuals.