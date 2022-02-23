Traffic curbs in Hyderabad in view of Bheemla Nayak pre-release event today

The Hyderabad traffic police has imposed traffic restrictions in the city today in the view of Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak pre-release event at Yousufguda police grounds. The traffic restrictions will be in force from 2 pm to 11 pm.

In a release, the police said that all the vehicles from Maithrivanam and Jubilee Hills towards Yousufguda will be diverted and urged the commuters to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.



Vehicles from Maithrivanam will not be allowed towards Yousufguda check-post and will be diverted at Savera Function Hall towards Krishnakanth Park – Kalyan Nagar – Satya Sai Nigamagamam – Kamalapuri Colony – Krishna Nagar towards road no. 5 of Jubilee Hills.



And the Traffic coming from road no. 5 of Jubilee Hills will not be allowed towards Yousufguda checkpost and will be diverted via Kamalapuri colony - Sri Nagar Colony – Satya Sai Nigamagamam.



While the persons attending the pre-release event can park their vehicles at Savera function hall, Mahmood function hall, vacant space before Savera function hall, Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy stadium parking lot and Yousufguda government school. They must also carry passes issued by organizers dated February 23 and such passes should have the hologram and serial number. Old passes issued by organizers dated February 21 will not be allowed, police said.