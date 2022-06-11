Traffic diversion at Bharathinagar junction from June 13 to July 12

Hyderabad: In view of the the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) taking up construction works of box drain at Sree Bakery, IG statue, Bharathinagar Junction to Telugu Thalli Statue main road, the road will be closed temporarily for 30 days from June 13 to July 12.

To facilitate the works, vehicular traffic coming from Alwal IG Statue towards Golnaka Meeseva will be diverted via Select Theatre-Professor Jayashankar Statue Rajiv Rahadhari right turn-Golnaka Meeseva.

Traffic coming from Golnaka Meeseva towards Alwal IG Statue will be diverted via Professor Jayashankar Statue Rajiv Rahadhari left turn- Select Theatre-Alwal IG statue.