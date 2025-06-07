Traffic restrictions at Mir Alam Tank Eidgah today

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued a traffic advisory in view of Eid-ul-Azha Bakrid prayers at Mir Alam Tank Eidgah, in Bahadurpura in Old City on Saturday. The traffic restrictions were placed from 7 am to 11.30 am.

According to police, at Mir Alam Tank Eidgah – the vehicular traffic coming from Puranapul, Kamatipura, Kishanbagh towards the Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Bahadurpura X Roads and they should park vehicles at parking places parking area beside Zoo Park Wall, and Open space at Masjid Allah-ho-Akbar.

During this period, the general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah, Tadban and it will be diverted towards Dr Manmohan Singh express flyover (Zoo Park to Aramgarh).

The traffic coming from Shivarampally-Danamma Huts towards the Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Dannama Huts X Roads and they should park vehicles at parking places – Modern Petrol Pump in front of Eidgah main road, inside and outside Mir Alam filter bed, single line parking from Sufi Cars to Modern Petrol Pump, for four wheelers and Parking from Yadav Parking to Legacy Palace.

The general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah and it will be diverted at Danamma Huts X Roads towards Shastripuram, NS Kunta, etc.

The vehicles coming from Kalapather towards the Eidgah Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Kalapather L&O PS and they should park vehicles at parking places Mass Material shop Parking and Indian Oil Petrol bunk.

During this period, the general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah and it will be diverted at Kalapather L&O PS towards Mochi Colony, Bahadurpura, Shamsheergunj and Nawab saheb Kunta.

The heavy vehicles coming from Puranapul towards Bahadurpura will be diverted towards Ziyaguda and City College side (On need Basis) till the entire congregation disperses after prayers from the Eidgah.

Traffic from Shamshabad, Rajendra Nagar and Milardevpally towards Bahadurpura will be allowed from Dr Manmohan Flyover till the entire congregation disperses after prayers from the Eidgah and going from Bahadurpura side towards Shamshabad, Rajendra Nagar and Milardevpally will be allowed from Dr Manmohan Flyover till the entire congregation disperses after prayers from the Eidgah.

Police requested all commuters to make note of the diversions and take alternative routes to reach their destinations and to follow traffic updates on social media platforms. In case of any emergency in travel, kindly call traffic help line at 9010203626 for travel assistance.