Traffic restrictions for BJP's meeting at Parade Grounds

Hyderabad: In view of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) public meeting at Parade grounds in Secunderabad on Sunday, City traffic police imposed certain traffic restrictions in the surroundings between 2pm and 10pm. Accordingly, traffic restrictions will be placed on roads from HICC Madhapur – Jubilee Hills Check post –KBR Park – Punjagutta –Greenlands – Begumpet – Parade Ground and surrounding. The road between Tivoli X-roads to Plaza X-roads will also be closed. Police advised citizens to avoid MG Road, RP Road and SD Road between 2pm and 10pm. They are requested to avoid all the junctions and roads within 3 km radius of the Parade Ground, Secunderabad on Sunday between 2pm and 10pm.

Passengers intending to travel by evening trains of Secunderabad Railway Station are requested to start early to reach the railway station in time. There would be traffic congestion while approaching Secunderabad Railway Station from Platform No. 1 side, hence they are requested to use the entry from platform no. 10 of Secunderabad Railway Station from Chilkalguda side.

Diverson Point:

t From Punjagutta to Secunderabad Railway Station take route from Punjagutta- Khairatabad Junction – IMAX Rotary – Telugu Thalli flyover – Lower Tank Bund – RTC X Road – Musheerabad X Road – Gandhi Hospital – Chilkalguda X Road Platform No.10 entry to Secunderabad Railway Station and vice-versa.

t Secunderabad Railway Station – Old Gandhi X Roads –Monda Market -Ghasmandi – Bible House – Karbala Maidan – Tank Bund and vice-versa.

t Secunderabad Railway Station – Clock Tower – Patny – Bible House – Karbala Maidan – Tank Bund and vice-versa.

t Uppal –Tarnaka–Alugaddabavi – Chilkalguda X Road – Secunderabad Railway Station and vice-versa.

t Do not use roads from Secunderabad Railway Station to Patny – Paradise Junction – Begumpet – Punjagutta as they will be congested.

t Medchal ORR Gate (6) – Kompally – Suchitra – Balanagar – Moosapet– Erragadda – SR Nagar – Ameerpet, if you wish to travel towards City Centre (Ameerpet). * Keesara ORR Gate (8) – Kushaiguda – ECIL – Moula Ali – Nacharam – Uppal, if you wish to travel towards Uppal.

t Public coming from Karimnagar can take route from Trimulgherry X Road – Left turn AS Rao Nagar – ECIL – Moula Ali – Tarnaka to enter city.

t To go to Karimnagar or return from Karimnagar avoid Trimulgherry X Road – JBS route, instead use ORR from Gachibowli/Patancheru/Medchal/Keesara/ Ghatkesar etc to reach your destination.

t Use road from Uppal – Ramanthapur – Amberpet – Himayathnagar – Khairtabad Junction – Punjagutta.

t Do not use road between Uppal – Tarnaka – Rail Nilayam, as it will be heavily congested.

t Traffic coming from Tarnaka/Mettuguda towards Punjagutta/Ameerpet side will be diverted at Sangeet X Roads towards Chilkalguda – Musheerabad – Kavadiguda – Lower Tank Bund – Iqbal Minar – Lakdikapul towards Punjagutta/Ameerpet

t Traffic coming from Punjagutta/Ameerpet side towards Tarnaka/Uppal will be diverted at Punjagutta towards Khairtabad – Nirankari – Old PS Saifabad – Iqbal Minar – Telugu Talli flyover – Lower Tankbund – Kavadiguda – Musheerabad – Chilkalguda rotary – Mettuguda towards Tarnaka/Uppal.

t Traffic coming from Medchal/Balanagar towards Secunderabad will be diverted at Bowenpally X Roads towards Dairy farm road – Holy Family Church – Trimulgherry – RK Puram – Neredmet – Malkajgiri – Mettuguda towards Secunderabad.

t Traffic coming from Karkhana/Trimulgherry towards SBH-Patny will be diverted at Trimulgherry X Roads towards RK Puram – Neredmet – Malkajgiri – Mettuguda towards Secunderabad.