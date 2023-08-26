Traffic restrictions imposed in Narsingi as KCR to inaugurate the plantation of one crore saplings

Telangana Chief Minister KCR will inaugurate the plantation of one crore saplings program in Manchirevu, Moinabad Mandal, Rangareddy District, as part of the end India's Jubilee celebrations. The program will take place at Forestrek Park, where the CM will initiate the sapling planting. Additionally, the park will be officially opened during the same event.



Amid this backdrop, to smooth traffic flow, Cyberabad Joint CP (Traffic) Narayan Nayak has announced traffic restrictions in the Narsinghi area from 6 am to 2 pm on Saturday. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes and cooperate with the traffic police.

The government has made extensive arrangements across the state to facilitate the crore sapling planting program. The event is planned to be conducted like a festival, with people from all walks of life participating.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Chevella MLA Yadayah, Chief Minister's Secretary Bhupal Reddy, OSD Priyanka Varghese, PCCF RM Dobrial, and Forest Development Organisation MD Chandrasekhar Reddy inspected the arrangements for the event on Friday.