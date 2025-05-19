Tragedy rings fire safety alarm

Hyderabad: A devastating fire broke out in a residential-commercial complex at Gulzar House near Charminar during the early hours of Sunday, claiming the lives of at least 17 people, which raised serious concerns about the fire safety norms.

This horrific accident has sparked urgent discussions around fire safety in the city. According to official data from the Hyderabad Fire Services Department, the city recorded nearly 2,500 fire incidents in 2024 alone, causing property losses amounting to Rs 822 crore. Over the past five years, more than 6,000 fire-related accidents have been reported, resulting in 46 deaths and financial damages exceeding Rs 120 crore. Most of these fires were found to be preventable and caused by human negligence, including faulty electrical systems, illegal storage of flammable materials, and a general lack of fire preparedness in buildings—both residential and commercial.

Officials have repeatedly warned that even minor oversights such as overloaded power strips, unattended cooking, or improper storage of inflammable goods can have catastrophic consequences. In the case of Gulzar House, initial investigations suggest that the fire spread rapidly due to poor ventilation, absence of fire extinguishers, and lack of designated fire exits—factors that unfortunately still exist in many old buildings across Hyderabad’s densely populated neighborhoods.

To prevent future tragedies, fire safety officers are urging citizens and property owners to follow basic fire safety norms diligently. These include conducting regular electrical inspections, installing smoke detectors and fire alarms, maintaining functional fire extinguishers on every floor, and ensuring clear, accessible escape routes. Commercial establishments are required under city fire codes to submit annual fire safety audit reports, but enforcement remains weak in many parts of the city. Experts are calling for stricter monitoring and greater public awareness to ensure compliance.