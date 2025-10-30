Train services hit as waterlogging disrupts at Dornakal yard

Hyderabad: Train operations on the South Central Railway were severely disrupted on Wednesday following heavy waterlogging at Dornakal yard in Telangana, prompting widespread cancellations, diversions, and partial curtailments of services. The railway authorities announced that the measures were taken purely in the interest of passenger safety and operational efficiency.

One train, Guntur to Secunderabad (No 12705), was fully cancelled, while three others, including Secunderabad–Guntur, Adilabad–Tirupati, and Guntur–Secunderabad, faced partial cancellations on affected sections. Eight major trains, including those connecting Visakhapatnam, Mumbai, Coimbatore, Kakinada, and New Delhi, were diverted via alternate routes, skipping several intermediate stations such as Warangal, Khammam, Kazipet, and Vijayawada.

Railway officials stated that restoration work is underway, with continuous monitoring to ensure the safe movement of trains once conditions improve. Passengers have been advised to check updated schedules before commencing their journeys.