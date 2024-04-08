  • Menu
Train Travellers Association presses for punctuality of MMTS trains in city

x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Suburban Train Travellers Association has been constantly seeking the South Central Railways to revise the timings of the MMTS services and also maintain punctuality.

The office goers get delayed on daily basis due to uncertain timings and frequent cancellations. “Many passengers who start early from their houses end up reaching late to their workplaces due to the delay in the running of the MMTS services,” said Noor Ahmed Ali, general secretary of the Suburban Train Travellers Association.

Their requests to change the timings have also failed to get response.

The association appealed for use of spare MMTS rakes to run two pairs of trains from Cherlapalli to Lingampalli via Malkajgiri or Malkajgiri to Limgampalli during peak hours.

