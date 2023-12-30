Trains will be run till midnight hours on Dec 31

Hyderabad: To facilitate safe travel on the occasion of New year celebrations tomorrow night December 31), metro trains will be run till midnight hours, announced HMRL MD NVS Reddy on Saturday .

He stated that the last trains would leave their respective originating stations at 12.15 am and reach their destinations at around 1 am of 1st of January and also mentioned that Metro Rail police and security wings will keep a close watch to ensure that there is no drunken misbehavior on the part of anyone in the trains and stations.

Discussing about the arrangements for safe travel during late hours, L&TMRHL MD KVB Reddy appealed to the passengers to co-operate with the authorities and travel responsibly in metro trains without giving any scope for untoward incidents.