  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Trains will be run till midnight hours on Dec 31

Trains will be run till midnight hours on Dec 31
x
Highlights

To facilitate safe travel on the occasion of New year celebrations tomorrow night December 31), metro trains will be run till midnight hours, announced HMRL MD NVS Reddy on Saturday .

Hyderabad: To facilitate safe travel on the occasion of New year celebrations tomorrow night December 31), metro trains will be run till midnight hours, announced HMRL MD NVS Reddy on Saturday .

He stated that the last trains would leave their respective originating stations at 12.15 am and reach their destinations at around 1 am of 1st of January and also mentioned that Metro Rail police and security wings will keep a close watch to ensure that there is no drunken misbehavior on the part of anyone in the trains and stations.

Discussing about the arrangements for safe travel during late hours, L&TMRHL MD KVB Reddy appealed to the passengers to co-operate with the authorities and travel responsibly in metro trains without giving any scope for untoward incidents.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X