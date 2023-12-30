Live
- Actor Murali Mohan felicitated
- Amitabh Bachchan bids emotional farewell to ‘KBC 15’
- Shabir Ahluwalia shares about donning female avatar
- ‘Dunki’ made me really happy: Rajkumar Hirani
- Sharmila Tagore applauds Sara’s acting skills
- Kusha Kapila opens up about stepping into shoes of a professor
- 2023: ‘Jawan’ stands tall as a cinematic triumph
- Trains will be run till midnight hours on Dec 31
- Chandrababu inaugurates Anna Canteen in Kuppam, asks people to give 1 lakh majority
- Best Smartwatches for Women: Apple Watch Series 7, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and More
Just In
Trains will be run till midnight hours on Dec 31
To facilitate safe travel on the occasion of New year celebrations tomorrow night December 31), metro trains will be run till midnight hours, announced HMRL MD NVS Reddy on Saturday .
Hyderabad: To facilitate safe travel on the occasion of New year celebrations tomorrow night December 31), metro trains will be run till midnight hours, announced HMRL MD NVS Reddy on Saturday .
He stated that the last trains would leave their respective originating stations at 12.15 am and reach their destinations at around 1 am of 1st of January and also mentioned that Metro Rail police and security wings will keep a close watch to ensure that there is no drunken misbehavior on the part of anyone in the trains and stations.
Discussing about the arrangements for safe travel during late hours, L&TMRHL MD KVB Reddy appealed to the passengers to co-operate with the authorities and travel responsibly in metro trains without giving any scope for untoward incidents.