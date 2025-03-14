Transco CMD Krishna Bhaskar selected for World Bank Fellowship

Hyderabad: Telangana Transco CMD Krishna Bhaskar has been selected for the World Bank Fellowship and he is the only officer who got selected from India.

According to officials, the World Bank has been conducting a fellowship course on statistics and analytics since last year. He was selected for this fellowship on the basis of his Master of Applied Science degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). 33 officials who have worked in government from all over the world were selected and among them Krishna Bhaskar is the only officer selected from India. The entire cost of this course will be borne by the World Bank. A live session will be held in the US from March 18 to 27.