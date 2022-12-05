Tributes paid to brave hearts on 51st Navy Day

Hyderabad: On the occasion of 51st Navy Day, Indian Navy officials paid tributes and homage to the battle casualty and fallen soldiers at the Veerula Sainik Smarak (War Memorial), Parade Ground, Secunderabad on Sunday.

Commodore SudheerParakala (Retd) laid a wreath on behalf of the Naval Veterans. Rear Admiral V Rajasekhar, Station Commander (Navy) laid a wreath on behalf of the Indian Navy, Hyderabad Station. Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year in commemoration of Operation Trident, the audacious and devastating attack launched by the Indian Navy on Karachi Harbour during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

Outreach to the community in the form of assistance to orphanages, blood donation camps, band concerts are also being conducted as part of the Navy Week activities, said a senior officer of Defence wing, Hyderabad.