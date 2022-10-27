TRS, BJP racing against time to cover Munugodu

Hyderabad: The last three days of October will see hectic political activity in Munugodu assembly constituency which will go for bypoll on November 3.

BJP is planning a mammoth public meeting to be addressed by national president JP Nadda on October 31. Nadda will highlight the promises made in the mega manifesto announced by the party on Wednesday. This manifesto is to be implemented in 500 days of winning the seat. The highlights of this manifesto are setting up of a fluoride research lab, distribution of Mudra loans, implementation of PM free schools at Choutuppal and Munugodu, lift irrigation scheme from Musi to supply water for agriculture and also a scheme for drinking water supply, opening bank branches wherever necessary, free Jan Dhan and ITIs for skill development.

The TRS too is planning a massive public meeting perhaps on October 30, at Bangarigundem in Chandur mandal. On the other hand, after a gap of three days, the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi will resume from Makthal in Narayanpet district of Telangana on Thursday. The focus of this yatra in Telangana will be on Munugodu bypoll. Telangana Congress has made special arrangements for a meeting between party leaders from Munugodu and Rahul Gandhi at Shamshabad on November 1. He will also meet the voters during his yatra. Rahul will deliver a speech aiming to woo the voters from the yatra site on October 31.

TPCC leaders said that Rahul will continue his yatra till November 7 in Telangana. "Rahul's yatra will be used as a big platform and send a strong message about the need for electing Congress candidate in the byelection," said a Congress leader talking to The Hans India. Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi will meet Rahul and explain the roadmap they have been following for the bypoll. Leaders said that booth-wise in-charges will also meet Rahul.

Sources said that Rahul will hold regular meetings with senior leaders and enquire about the party performance in the byelection campaign during the evening hours. TPCC leaders say that the newly-elected AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge may also join the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana apart from several national-level Congress leaders. It is said that the yatra will take a one-day general break on November 4. Ten special committees are coordinating the journey in Telangana.