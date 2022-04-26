TRS-Congress alliance only to defeat BJP: ex-MLC

Hyderabad: Asserting that two political parties using the same adviser would go against professional ethics, former MLC and senior BJP leader N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday said it was clear that both the TRS and the Congress would be having an alliance in the State.

Addressing a press conference here, Rao took exception to election strategist Prashanth Kishor becoming an adviser for both the TRS and the Congress. He said having the same adviser for two parties goes against professional ethics. "This would amount to conflict of interests. The two parties in Telangana have the agenda of having an alliance only to defeat the BJP; it has nothing to do with citizen's welfare, he said. Rao said the TRS taking help of an election strategist proved that there was no faith in the CM's abilities; it was scared of the BJP. Replying to a question, he said the BJP had no objection to the Congress-TRS alliance, adding the party would defeat the coalition.

The BJP leader said the Centre was devolving 49 per cent of tax revenues to the States, including 7 per cent to local bodies. He asked the TRS leaders to desist from a false campaign that the Centre was not releasing funds.