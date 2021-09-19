TRS did nothing for minorities: Shabbir Ali

Hyderabad: Former Minister & ex-Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Saturday urged the Congress cadre to aggressively campaign across the State, especially in the villages to expose the failures of the TRS government and bring the party back to power in the 2023 elections. He was addressing a meeting organised by minority leaders of Congress party at his residence in Jubilee Hills on Saturday to felicitate him on being appointed Convener of Political Affairs Committee of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).



The Congress leader said that the TRS party did nothing for the welfare of minorities. Instead, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao made all institutions related to minorities' welfare dysfunctional. "KCR cheated Muslims on the promise of 12% reservation and judicial powers to the Wakf Board. TRS leaders often talk about Shaadi Mubarak and Minorities Residential Schools to claim that KCR government was pro-minorities. Both the schemes were originally launched by the previous Congress government during 2006-08.

TRS Govt only renamed them by increasing the allocations. However, the number of beneficiaries was much higher during the Congress regime compared to the present TRS government," he said while asking the Congress cadre to present facts and real statistics before the people.

He said CM KCR neglected minorities in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors and Telangana Public Service Commission. He said nearly 80% of Muslims fall under the BC-E category. However, no Muslim member has been appointed in the BC Commission. He said all minority bodies including Minorities Finance Commission, Urdu Academy and Haj House are presently headless. Those institutions have no funds, no manpower or even a body to carry out their activities. Further, he said CM KCR has hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims on multiple occasions by demolishing at least six mosques, including two mosques in the Secretariat. He also condemned Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen for opposing the Congress party to benefit BJP. "It is beyond doubt that MIM is the B-team of BJP and it contests elections to divide the votes of Congress and secular parties," he alleged.