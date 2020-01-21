TRS leader Mandula Samuel campaigns in Boduppal

Hyderabad: Mandula Samuel, senior TRS leader and former chairman of Telangana State Warehousing Corporation, on Monday campaigned in Boduppal in support of TRS candidates contesting in elections for Boduppal Municipal Corporation.

Speaking during the campaign, he said TRS candidates would emerge victorious in January 22 elections and win all the wards in Boduppal Municipal Corporation with a huge majority. He carried out door-to-door campaign in 28th ward from where Natti Mysaiah is in fray from TRS party.

Lauding services of Mysaiah who spearheaded 1621-day relay hunger in Boduppal during Telangana agitation, he said Mysaiah was instrumental in getting several developmental works done in Boduppal.

"Mysaiah is a senior TRS leader and has been with the party since inception. He will win hands downs and will become deputy mayor," Samuel said. Pointing out that voters were responding favourably to his campaign, he said he would win with over a majority of 600 voters. The ward has a voter base of around 2,500.