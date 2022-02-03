TRS leaders defend, clarify CM's 'Change statute' comments

Hyderabad: The comments of TRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on changing the constitution has led to a furore and a discussion in the party even as its leaders went on defensive giving clarification and also justifying, countering criticism of the Opposition. Clarifying KCR's comments, several TRS leaders lashed out at the Opposition, like BJP and Congress. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said there was nothing wrong in the CM's comments, as he wanted a review of the constitution. "The constitution is not a static material; it can be changed to suit aspirations of people. He recalled that the statute was amended many times, said Reddy.

Telangana Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar said the CM's comments came in perspective of the flow of funds to the States where there are elections. Pointing out that the Centre was giving funds to a project in Bundelkhand, he said the project was allocated to UP because of the ensuing elections. "Funds will be given to Karnataka if there are elections. What is the situation of Telangana? Keeping this in view, the CM made the comments of changing constitution," said Kumar. He recalled that the NDA government had formed a committee with 11 members for reviewing the constitution. "The BJP is trying to provoke dalits by twisting words of the CM", he alleged.

Party leaders Kadiyam Srihari, Balka Suman and Ch Kranti Kiran justified the comments and counter-attacked the BJP and Congress leaders. They said the two national parties which were making a hue and cry over the CM's comments should remember that the constitution was amended 105 times.

"KCR wanted a new constitution to ensure justice to the poor and downtrodden. We don't understand what is wrong in this statement. KCR has said our party's policy. We are true successors of Ambedkar, the BJP leaders are successors of Ghodse," said Srihari. He lashed out at the State BJP MPs stating that they were zeros in Delhi, who have done nothing for the State. "The BJP is hundred per cent anti-dalit, anti-farmer and anti-woman party," he alleged.

Suman pointed out that during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's regime, the government formed Venkatachaliah Commission. He said Ambedkar himself wanted to burn the constitution in 1953 and gave indications of changing it if there are no fruits of expectations. "The BJP and Congress leaders are taking up protests as if the constitution has changed overnight. The CM wanted a debate on the issue," said Suman.