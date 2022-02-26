TRS MP Santhosh Kumar bags 'Champions of the Change award'

Hyderabad: TRS MP and Green India Challenge founder J Santhosh Kumar bagged the "Champions of the Change Award" for his intensified campaign on plantation.

On behalf of Santosh, Green India Co-Founder Raghava received the award from former Supreme Court Chief Justice K G Balakrishnan. In the message, Santosh stated that he felt very happy that a Jury headed by Former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court has selected him for the award. He said that the Champions of the Change award instituted to encourage and promote those who are striving to propagate the Gandhian values along with social service and helping to the develop the society to inspire every individual who has respect and responsibility over the society.

Santosh stated that the Green India Challenge programme was launched to reduce global warming and greenhouse gases and make Telangana a green State and reach crores of people. Through them the programme helped planting crores of trees. He said he would continue the programme and with the participation of people and institutions, the Green India Challenge programme would continue uninterruptedly.