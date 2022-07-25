TRS ranks celebrate KTR's birthday

Hyderabad: The TRS leaders as well as rank and file of TRS organised the birthday celebrations of party's working president and Minister for Municipal Administration, Industries and I T, K T Rama Rao on a large scale across the State on Sunday.

TRS leaders celebrated the birthday of KTR by cutting cakes and distributing sweets while some performed pujas in temples, distributed fruits and bread to patients in hospitals.

To mark the occasion, some of the party leaders extended financial support to the needy people as part of 'Gift a Smile' programme.

At the Telangana Bhavan, the gala of celebrations was held under the leadership of Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav, son of Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Ministers Mahmood Ali and Talasani Srinivas Yadav cut the cake to mark the beginning of the celebrations. Later, they unveiled a special documentary programme designed on the achievements of KTR.

Similarly, a blood donation camp was organised at the Telangana Bhavan in collaboration with TRSV, a student wing of TRS.

TRS MLC Shambipur Raju also distributed 25,000 notebooks to students at the government school, Shapur Nagar, Quthbullapur under the Gift a Smile programme.

Under the Gift A Smile initiative, Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC) Chairman Manne Krishank distributed raincoats to school children at Rasoolpura and also donated school uniforms to the children at the specially-abledf children hostel in Marredpally, Secunderabad Cantonment.