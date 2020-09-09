TRS slams Congress MLAs over time slot issue

Hyderabad: Taking exception to the criticism of Congress MLAs that the Assembly Speaker did not give them enough time to speak, TRS MLAs on Tuesday said that the Congress members got 10 minutes more time than the decision taken in the BAC meeting.

Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan, Government Whip B Suman condemned the comments of Congress members. The members were allocated time as per the strength of the parties in the House. The ruling TRS got 74 minutes as per the strength and Congress should get five minutes, but the Speaker gave them 10 minutes additional time, noted Suman.

"The Congress members talked in an insulting manner against the Speaker. We will meet the Speaker and urge him to allocate time as per the strength of the party," said Suman, alleging that the Congress was not getting support from the people in any election.

The TRS leaders lashed out at Congress leaders for using unparliamentary language in the House. "The Congress MLAs should give constructive suggestions but should not involve in politicising every issue," opined MLA S Saidireddy.

MLA B Harshavardhan Reddy alleged that Congress was doing cheap politics by casting aspersions on Speaker. The Speaker gave more time to Congress party compared to the decision taken in the BAC meeting, said Reddy. MLA M Anand, D Manohar Reddy and others also addressed.