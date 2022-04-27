TRS to go national with BRS

Hyderabad: On its 21st anniversary, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi has come out with its political agenda and it is to go alone even at the national level in the next elections.

If one reads between the lines of the speech of TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, it is now clear that the pink party will spread its wings to the North by floating a new political outfit which may be known as Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The TRS, which was so far exploring the possibility of realignment of political forces or to have an alliance with a new front, seems to have concluded that it was not possible to unite all these parties. The USP of the TRS during the next elections if it forms a new party would be to showcase what it calls the Telangana model of development. Their tag line could be 'Golmaal Sarkar hatao Desh Bachao'. As a first step, it will construct a new TRS office which would have all ultra-modern facilities in New Delhi.

It will go to the people explaining how not only China but how even smaller countries like Israel, Austria and Singapore are excelling in terms of development because they work with development as an agenda. In India, it is unfortunate that the country is moving in an aimless manner and lost direction to achieve growth.

They will tell the people, if voted to power they will replicate the Telangana model at national level.

The pink party would launch a massive attack on BJP and Congress during its campaign in North and will try to explain how the NDA government's policies were lopsided. Party leaders said that an exercise to work out a detailed action plan on how to take up the campaign was under discussion because just quoting figures of GSDP etc may not help in attracting the voters. They need some concrete promises and that is what the party leaders were looking into, sources said.