TRS will rule for next 20 years: KCR

Hyderabad: Dalit Bandhu is just a beginning. In the days to come, TRS will come up with more schemes for weaker sections like BCs and minorities who too would get benefits like Dalit Bandhu.

These comments, it is said, were made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during his remarks at the TRS executive meeting held here on Tuesday. KCR while explaining to the leaders about the Dalit Bandhu scheme said that the government would ensure that even the poorer sections in the upper castes would get some benefits.

The Dalit Bandhu will be the foundation for such future schemes, he reportedly told the meeting.

He reminded the leaders that Telangana State was achieved after a long-drawn struggle with the aim of developing all sections.

Listing out the welfare schemes taken up by the Government since it came to power, KCR reportedly remarked that the schemes would help the party to be in power for 20 years. People want all round development and that is what this government was working at.

He asked the party men not to bother about what the opposition party leaders say. Their criticism is out of jealousy and has no basis.

They have no right to criticise the TRS. When in power, they did nothing and had no vision. Stressing on the Dalit Bandhu scheme, KCR said he got the idea when he took up the Dalit Chaitanya Jyothi when he got elected as MLA from Siddipet.

He said the opposition would try its best to create several doubts and will raise many questions on the scheme as they fear the impact of this scheme. He called upon the leaders to effectively counter the opposition parties and their criticism.

They had made some cheap comments even when Rythu Bandhu was introduced but today it has become a big success. Similarly, the Dalit Bandhu will also be a great success, he added.