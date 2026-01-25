Complete shutdown in Alur demanding Adoni district

Aur (Kurnool district): Alurin Kurnool district observed a complete shutdown on Saturday under the Joint Action Committee (JAC) banner, demanding the creation of a separate Adoni district.

YSRCP Alur MLA Virupakshi actively participated in the protest, extending full support to the call raised by local residents, traders, youth groups, and civil organisations.

The bandh brought normal life to a standstill in much of the town, with shops and businesses voluntarily closing in solidarity. Vehicular traffic on major routes connecting Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka faced severe disruption, leading to heavy congestion and long delays. Commuters, daily travellers, transport operators, and those on emergency trips endured significant inconvenience as vehicles remained stranded for hours. The protest highlighted widespread public sentiment that carving out Adoni as a separate district would improve governance, accelerate development, and provide better administrative access for western areas of Kurnool district, including constituencies like Alur, Pattikonda, and Mantralayam.

Addressing the media, MLA Virupakshi emphasised that declaring Adoni a district would enable faster progress and enhanced facilities in the region.

He claimed that all major political parties except the Telugu Desam Party back the demand, describing it as a united people’s movement for welfare.

He urged the government to announce the new district immediately and warned of intensified efforts, including approaching former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, to push the issue forward—especially if the YSRCP returns to power.

The bandh reflected growing frustration over delayed administrative reorganisation and a strong resolve to secure better regional development.