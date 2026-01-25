Pay attention to cleanliness, Collector urges

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar urged everyone to focus on cleanliness, during an awareness event on the theme ‘Zero Gap Sanitation Andhra’ organised in Tirupati on Saturday.

He participated as the chief guest at Swarna Andhra - Swachh Andhra programme, being held on every third Saturday of the month, as per the directions of Chief Minister Nara Chandra Babu Naidu.

Municipal Commissioner N Mourya, TUDA Chairman C Divakar Reddy, Greenery and Beautification Chairperson Sugunamma, Yadav Corporation Chairman Narasimha Yadav, Deputy Mayors Mudra Narayan and RC Munikrishna also participated.

The Collector, Commissioner Mourya and TUDA Chairman C Divakar Reddy distributed safety kits (PPE kits) to sanitation workers.

Collector Dr Venkateswar said that since January last year, Swachh Andhra - Swarna Andhra campaign programmes were conducted every third Saturday as per the Chief Minister's orders. Each month features a new theme with various cleanliness activities. This month, the programme focuses on ‘Zero Gap Sanitation Andhra’, including cleaning septic tanks and repairing public toilets.

Swachh Ratham is used for circular economy by recycling dry and solid waste. These programmes are held on a large scale across all constituencies, panchayats, and secretariats in the district.

The Chief Minister also participates in the programme in Nagari constituency. In Tirupati district, large-scale cleanliness drives should be conducted in Puttur and Vadamalapeta mandals too. Everyone should pay attention to cleanliness, the Collector added.

Commissioner N Mourya called on everyone to focus on better sanitation. She said under Zero Gap Sanitation, they are creating awareness among people for quality cleanliness. ‘Steps are taken to ensure waste bins are available everywhere in the city and separate bins in every school.

Septic tanks in the city are cleaned regularly. Safety kits (PPE) are provided to sanitation workers. Waste is segregated and collected from every house. Two vehicles are purchased to remove waste from drainage canals. For plastic ban, cloth bag vending machines are set up at Indira Priyadarshini Market. Awareness created to prevent open urination and reduce plastic use in the market,’ she added.

After the programme, Swachh Rathams were flagged off. A rally held from old Municipal Office to Indira Priyadarshini Vegetable Market raised awareness against open urination and plastic use.

Additional Commissioner Sarada Devi, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, Revenue Officer Sethu Madhav and others were present.