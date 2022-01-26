TRSMA seeks rescue from crisis

Hyderabad: The Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) on Tuesday submitted a written representation to the health department and educational department as private schools and educational institution are in crisis and requested to rescue them by initiating appropriate action.



A TRSMA member said "TRSMA is a body that represents about 8,000 recognised Budget Private Schools (BPS) spread over the State offering quality education at affordable fees to more than 50 percent students. As schools are shut due to Covid since two years it will better if the government wave off school buses road tax, exempt school building property taxes, offer unsecured loans to school managements with a moratorium of one year and also reopen school in physical mode from January 31."