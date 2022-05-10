TRSMA urges corporates not to ruin students lives for profits

Hyderabad: Referring to the case of leakage of Class X question papers in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the Telangana Recognized School Managements Association (TRSMA) on Tuesday urged corporate schools to not ruin students' lives for "selfish" profits and the concerned authorities to take stern action against perpetrators of such irregularities and punish those responsible.

Shekhar Rao, president of TRSMA, said over the past few years corporate schools have resorted to 'unscrupulous' practices for betterment of their institutions. "Our association has many times raised concerns about ranks and marks irregularities of corporate schools.

While corporate schools are focusing solely on cash flow by fee collection from students, we urge parents to take due care about such corporate educational institutions that are educating their wards under gifted pressure, ignoring personal and mental state of students.

We advise parents to identify and observe how these corporate schools and colleges are achieving rank/ marks through various irregularities like mass copying, paper leakage. I suggest that your children should be educated in local educational institutions.

He said it will be better if the authorities take stern action against the perpetrators of such irregularities and punish those responsible.