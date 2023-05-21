TS formation day fete: KCR takes stock of preparations

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed the officials to organise the 10thTelangana State Formation Day celebrations and the progress of the State for ten years in a festive atmosphere. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to make necessary arrangements to begin the 21-day celebrations of the State formation at the Secretariat on June 2.

KCR issued instructions to the higher officials to make necessary arrangements for parking facilities for the invitees and arrangement of ‘High Tea’ for the guests. The CM also discussed the arrangements for the programmes planned for 21-days across the State including districts and all Assembly Constituencies.

He wanted to display theachievements accomplished by the State government in every field including agriculture, electricity and welfare with the participation of the people from village level to the city during the state formation day celebrations. At a high-level review meeting, the CM discussed preparations and action plan for Telangana State’s formation day celebrations. He said, “The first decade Telangana formation day celebrations is a great occasion in the history of Telangana state.

Telangana, which was once subjected to many insults and misconceptions, is now emerging in a remarkable way. The State registered progress in every sector including electricity, agriculture and irrigation water and stood as an example for the country.” “We want to spend these three weeks with the people of Telangana who are enjoying the fruits of ‘Swarashtra Sadhana”, KCR said.

Ministers and officials including I&PR Special Commissioner Ashok Reddy, Joint Director Jagan and others were present.