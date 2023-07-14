TS police in the dock for campaign posters; VHP dubs campaign legalised attack

Hyderabad: The Viswa Hindu Parishad on Thursday came down heavily on Telangana police alleging its campaign on women portrays Hindu marriage ritual of Saptapadi in a demeaning fashion.

Raising the issue, VHP leader RavinuthalaSasidhar said the anti-human trafficking and women protection wing of the police posters are highly objectionable, as they are insulting Hindu marriage ritual.

The objection comes against the backdrop of the police putting up a poster “Dont stop her growth with seven steps.” The pictorial representation for the theme printed on the poster shows a man and woman getting married and going round the sacred fire to take seven steps, ‘Saptapadi’.

Sashidhar said putting up such posters in police stations is a direct legalised attack and an insult to the sacred Hindu marriage rituals and institutions. Sharing the poster on Twitter with Telangana CMO, DGP and Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy, he demanded stringent action against those responsible for putting up such objectionable posters sullying the Hindu marriage institution and rituals.