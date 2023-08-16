TS SLDC adjudged among top three: TSGENCO CMD

Hyderabad: Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, TS Power utilities have met highest peak demand of 15,497 Megawatts on March 30, 2023 (surpassing the United AP peak demand of 13,162 Megawatts on March 23, 2014). Now TS Power Utilities are fully geared-up to meet the load up to 17,000 MW in near future. Telangana SLDC with advanced technologies, is in forefront in maintaining grid discipline and has been adjudged among the top three SLDCs in the country in scrupulous implementation of Indian Electricity Grid Code (IEGC).

After formation of Telangana state, an amount of Rs.40,017 Crores has been invested in strengthening of Transmission and Distribution network in state. For the first time in the history, 24 hours power is being supplied to 27.7 lakh agriculture pump sets from 01.01.2018 onwards in Telangana state to end the despair of farmers. The contracted capacity has been increased from 7,778 MW as on June 2, 2014 to 18,756 MW as on today (with increase of 10,978 MW).