TS Wakf Board passes resolution to repatriate present CEO

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Wakf Board represented the State government to appoint full-time Chief Executive Officer as the absence of full-time CEO the Wakf-related works were pending for the last nine months and the office is flooded with pending files.

On Thursday, the Board unanimously passed a resolution to send back its Chief Executive Officer Shahnawaz Qasim IPS to the State police department.

The board under the supervision of chairman Mohammed Masiullah Khan held a Board meeting on Thursday and unanimously decided to repatriate the IPS officer from the CEO post.

The Wakf Board chief maintained that since there is no full-time CEO for the Wakf Board, resulting in affecting its functioning. There were several important files including the salary of Masjid Muezzin and Imams were pending for a long time for clearance.

"The Board meeting was attended by six members and the members suggested and appointed DSP Khaja Mohiuddin as working in-charge CEO of Wakf Board and represented the State government to appoint full-time CEO," said Masiullah.

Shahnawaz Qasim belongs to the 2003 IPS batch and has been allotted to the Telangana cadre during the bifurcation of the united Andhra Pradesh.

Shahnawaz Qasim was first appointed Commissioner, Minorities Welfare and in December 2020 he was appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Telangana State Wakf Board.