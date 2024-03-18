TSCSB, TSLSA restore Rs 2.19 cr to cybercrime victims

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB), in collaboration with the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA), assisted victims in 546 cybercrime cases and successfully secured refunds totaling Rs 2.19 crore for the victims.

Additional DG and Director, TSCSB, Shikha Goel, stated that they had drafted simplified SOP/Guidelines to be followed by the police and the judiciary, ensuring that victims retrieve their lost money promptly and without undue delay or hardship. For the first time, these cases were handled, and money was refunded to victims. Telangana ranked among the top five States in the country for freezing/holding or safeguarding victims' money in fraudsters' bank accounts, owing to the prompt intervention of TSCSB and NCRP monitoring officers upon reporting financial cybercrimes. The State Cyber Security Bureau advised people not to respond to calls or messages from unknown persons, never click on URLs or links received from unknown sources, avoid sharing personal information or banking/credit/debit card credentials, refrain from sharing OTPs received, and keep social media profiles private.