TSIC holds market validation bootcamp

Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) in partnership with the Atal Community Innovation Centre (ACIC), Chaitanya Bharati Institute of Technology (CBIT) held a market validation bootcamp on Friday. Out of the scouted 63 innovations held across Telangana through the Intinta Innovator campaign 2023, 22 shortlisted innovators emerged as contenders in this selection process, reports Akhil Kumar

Innovator I Ravuri Brahmananda Chari

District I Ranga Reddy

Innovation I Solar Trough Cooker









At present cooking fuel prices are increasing day to day. In future fuel scarcity may arise, and it will be difficult to get cooking fuel. Solar energy is continuously available at free of cost. Though its initial cost is high, in 5 to 7 years it earns its cost. A tiny industrialist can manufacture such a type of equipment. Small size is useful for houses and big size can be used for mid-day meals for schools, mess, hotels, and others. In view of increasing pollution, such types of equipment are very useful. Government should encourage such types of unconventional energy systems.



Innovator I P Vineela

District I Rajanna Sircilla

Innovation I Mahila Vanta Mitra













In many government schools, women are responsible for preparing mid-day meals, which often involves cooking substantial quantities of rice, ranging from 50 to 100 kgs daily. To cook this amount of rice, they have to handle large utensils, which can lead to knee pain over time. Additionally, they are required to transport these heavy rice containers, further worsening their discomfort.

Innovator I Dr Bhargavi Guguloth

District I Medak

Innovation I Millet products











Developed organic-millet instant mix which will be ready in 6-7 minutes just like Maggi. This product helps people who are running out of time and want to have a healthy meal. It is also very helpful for diabetes and people suffering with long term diseases.

