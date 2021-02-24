TSIC, Navam sign pact for Rs 3k-cr innovation lab

Gachibowli : A one-of-its-kind Innovation Lab & Centre of Excellence (ILCE) is proposed to be set up in Telangana with an investment of Rs 3,000 crore in the next 10 years.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed on Tuesday by Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) with upcoming Navam Innovation Foundation.

Proposed to be established on 15 acres in Kamareddy district, Navam campus is a collaborative effort between Agastya International Foundation and Pravaha Foundation. It will be operational in three to five years.

The ILCE will create and foster innovative spirit among the underprivileged and underserved sections of society, that leads to fuelling the existing grassroots innovation ecosystem in Telangana. The foundation will cater to students (11 to 18 years) and youth (19 to 25 years) in Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak and Sircilla districts.

The campus aims to create a sustainable ecosystem in the hinterlands of Telangana with inclusivity, eduvolution and sector neutrality as the driving factors. The campus upon completion will serve as a resource centre for mini-science centres, door-to-door science labs, labs-on-bikes, immersive teacher training programs.

It also intends to offer fellowship programs to youth who want to become grassroots entrepreneurs, with on-campus learning and internships in innovative organisations and non-profits.

"Considering changing pedagogical dynamics at the school-level, immersive learning can foster creativity in schools.

"We at Telangana are grateful to Agastya International Foundation for setting up one-of-its-kind Navam Innovation Foundation in Kamareddy district, which is a timely initiative along the new education policy," said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication.

"We are elated to bring in such expertise which transitions from rote-learning to practicality, by equitable development of students and teachers. Telangana State Innovation Cell, which is already inculcating design thinking and innovation at schools and grassroots, is going to institutionalise the same with such massive intervention."

Viiveck Varma, senior advisor, TSIC, said TSIC's collaboration with Navam on the proposed ILCE will be a step forward in their mission to promote the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the State.

Ravi Kailas, chairman and trustee, Pravaha Foundation, said their vision is to establish a creative and innovative Telangana and India, of grassroots tinkerers, creators, solution-seekers and innovators.

Ramji Raghavan, founder and chairperson, Agastya International Foundation, said they were delighted to collaborate with Pravaha and TSIC to promote grassroots innovators and innovation, including at the school level, in Telangana.